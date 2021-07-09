UrduPoint.com
Huge Majority Of US Voters Approve Full Pullout From Afghanistan - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 07:58 PM

Almost three quarters of all US voters support President Joe Biden's moves to fully withdraw US combat forces from Afghanistan by the end of August, a new Hill-HarrisX poll reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Almost three quarters of all US voters support President Joe Biden's moves to fully withdraw US combat forces from Afghanistan by the end of August, a new Hill-HarrisX poll reported on Friday.

In all, 73 percent of registered voters in the sample examined on July 2 and July 3 backed the evacuation after almost 20 years of US military operations in the Central Asian nation, The Hill reported.

The figure showed the same high levels of support for the policy as an earlier Hill-HarrisX poll conducted in April, the pollsters said.

Some 32 percent of those in favor of the pullout "strongly" supported Biden;s policy while the remaining 42 percent said they "somewhat" backed it, Hill-HarrisX said.

Only 27 percent of poll responders, just over one in four, opposed the withdrawal and a mere 7 percent "strongly" opposed it, the pollsters said.

