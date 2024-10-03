Huge Protests In Argentina Over Public University Cuts
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Several thousand Argentines joined major student-led protests in Buenos Aires on Wednesday over President Javier Milei's cuts to free university education.
The second large-scale demonstration in six months in defense of the country's cherished public university system was called over Milei's plans to veto a new law that guarantees universities' funding.
The law angered Milei, a self-professed "anarcho-capitalist" who came to power vowing to take a figurative chainsaw to public spending to tame chronically high inflation and eliminate the budget deficit.
While inflation has fallen, his spending cuts have been blamed for a surge in poverty levels, which affected more than half the population in the first six months of his presidency.
A huge crowd packed a vast square outside Congress in central Buenos Aires, where demonstrators waved placards reading "Without education for the people, no peace for the government" or "How can we have freedom without education?"
Ana Hoqui, a 30-year-old psychology graduate from a village 400 kilometers (250 miles) from Buenos Aires who was among the demonstrators, said she came to show support for a system which helped her study medicine.
"My parents sacrificed a lot so that I could come study at Buenos Aires University. I could never have trained without the free, public university system," she told AFP.
Recent Stories
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon
How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?
Israel strike on Syria capital kills three: war monitor
Why oil price yet to ignite on Middle East escalation?
More Stories From World
-
Taiwan shuts down for second day as Typhoon Krathon to land9 minutes ago
-
Tigers and Royals complete sweeps to advance in MLB playoffs9 minutes ago
-
UN regrets Israel's ban on Guterres' s entry into country; Diplomats back secretary-general29 minutes ago
-
Morocco mobile desalination units quench remote areas' thirst39 minutes ago
-
2024 Nobels offer glimmer of hope as global crises mount39 minutes ago
-
'Heartbreaking': Biden, Harris tour storm areas as deaths surpass 16059 minutes ago
-
UN regrets Israel's ban on Guterres' s entry into country; Diplomats back secretary-general7 hours ago
-
South America treated to rare 'ring of fire' eclipse7 hours ago
-
Eight Israel soldiers dead as Hezbollah claims to repel incursion7 hours ago
-
Ukraine withdraws from eastern town of Vugledar7 hours ago
-
Dominican Republic says will deport 10,000 undocumented Haitians a week7 hours ago
-
South Africa trounce Ireland by 139 runs in first ODI7 hours ago