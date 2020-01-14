Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills nine in China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in northwest China, sparking an explosion and killing nine people, state media said Tuesday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in northwest China, sparking an explosion and killing nine people, state media said Tuesday.

Footage showed people at a bus stop running from the collapsing road as the vehicle -- jutting into the air -- sank into the ground.

Several people disappeared into the sinkhole as it spread, including what appeared to be a child. The incident also triggered an explosion inside the hole, video showed.

Sinkholes are not unknown in China, where they are often blamed on construction works and the country's rapid pace of development.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 pm (0930 GMT) on Monday in Xining, the capital of Qinghai province, the state-run broadcaster CCTV said.

Nine people were confirmed dead as of 10pm (1400 GMT) on Tuesday, according to CCTV.