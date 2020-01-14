UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huge Sinkhole Swallows Bus, Kills Nine In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:50 PM

Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills nine in China

An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in northwest China, sparking an explosion and killing nine people, state media said Tuesday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in northwest China, sparking an explosion and killing nine people, state media said Tuesday.

Footage showed people at a bus stop running from the collapsing road as the vehicle -- jutting into the air -- sank into the ground.

Several people disappeared into the sinkhole as it spread, including what appeared to be a child. The incident also triggered an explosion inside the hole, video showed.

Sinkholes are not unknown in China, where they are often blamed on construction works and the country's rapid pace of development.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 pm (0930 GMT) on Monday in Xining, the capital of Qinghai province, the state-run broadcaster CCTV said.

Nine people were confirmed dead as of 10pm (1400 GMT) on Tuesday, according to CCTV.

Related Topics

Dead China Road Vehicle Xining Media From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

7 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole with Ukrainian President over ..

22 minutes ago

US House to Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate ..

2 minutes ago

AJK president assures all help to calamity-hit peo ..

58 minutes ago

Palestine Hopes Putin Visit to Yield Deals on Visa ..

2 minutes ago

Dow Hits Record High While Rest of Wall Street Pac ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.