'Huge Vacuum' In Strategic Stability Area, Int'l Security Agreement Needed - Kremlin

Published May 29, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) There is a "huge vacuum" in the strategic stability field, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that new international security agreements are necessary.

"In this field, the field of arms control, strategic stability, now, of course, there is a huge vacuum that urgently needs to be filled, in theory, with new acts of international law that would regulate this situation," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that Russia needs to have working relations with a number of countries to work out new international agreements.

"To do this, you need to have working bilateral relations with a number of states, which at the moment we do not have and also through not because of our fault," Peskov said.

