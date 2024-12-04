Huge Vietnam Fraud Case Raises Questions Over Banking System
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 07:09 PM
A multi-billion-dollar fraud scandal involving one of Vietnam's most prominent tycoons exposed systemic weaknesses in the country's banking sector, say analysts who warn other such cases could yet emerge
Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A multi-billion-dollar fraud scandal involving one of Vietnam's most prominent tycoons exposed systemic weaknesses in the country's banking sector, say analysts who warn other such cases could yet emerge.
Judges on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of property developer Truong My Lan, who was convicted this year of embezzling vast sums from the Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB), which she controlled, having borrowed from tens of thousands of small investors.
Corruption is extensive in Vietnam, which ranked 83rd out of 180 in Transparency International's most recent Corruption Perception Index.
But the monumental scale of Lan's crime was unprecedented, with the $27 billion in losses prosecutors said she caused equivalent to Bosnia's entire annual gross domestic product.
Recent Stories
Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain fo ..
Cash prizes distributed among dolphin force
Ramesh meets delegation of minority community from PP-159 constituency
Death toll rises to 29 in southern Thailand floods
Ethiopia, Pakistan agree on enhancing aviation cooperation
Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father
KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various faculty positions
Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bombing
Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE
Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm
Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
Death toll rises to 29 in southern Thailand floods3 minutes ago
-
Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bombing23 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,0471 hour ago
-
OECD ups global growth forecast but warns of protectionism risk2 hours ago
-
South Korea's day of rage as Yoon's martial law founders2 hours ago
-
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president2 hours ago
-
Lebanon says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,0472 hours ago
-
Amazon launches new tool to tackle AI hallucinations2 hours ago
-
China launches new remote-sensing satellite3 hours ago
-
Japan intends to engage China toward resolving outstanding issues3 hours ago
-
Thousands march demanding S. Korea president resign over martial law debacle3 hours ago
-
Germany raids target Iraqi ring smuggling migrants to UK3 hours ago