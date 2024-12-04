Huge Vietnam fraud case raises questions over banking system

A multi-billion-dollar fraud scandal involving one of Vietnam's most prominent tycoons exposed systemic weaknesses in the country's banking sector, say analysts who warn other such cases could yet emerge

Judges on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of property developer Truong My Lan, who was convicted this year of embezzling vast sums from the Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB), which she controlled, having borrowed from tens of thousands of small investors.

Corruption is extensive in Vietnam, which ranked 83rd out of 180 in Transparency International's most recent Corruption Perception Index.

But the monumental scale of Lan's crime was unprecedented, with the $27 billion in losses prosecutors said she caused equivalent to Bosnia's entire annual gross domestic product.