Hugs and indoor pints on UK 'Freedom Monday' despite variant fears

From pints indoors to cinema screenings and hugs with loved ones, most of Britain on Monday saw a significant easing of coronavirus restrictions, despite new fears over a more transmissible Indian variant

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :From pints indoors to cinema screenings and hugs with loved ones, most of Britain on Monday saw a significant easing of coronavirus restrictions, despite new fears over a more transmissible Indian variant.

The widely welcomed lifting of many curbs on indoor mixing across England, Wales and most of Scotland was dubbed "Freedom Monday" by The Sun tabloid.

At The North Western pub in Liverpool, a masked barman pulled pints and customers seated at tables tucked into full English breakfasts of bacon, eggs, sausage and beans.

Customers tucked in to sandwiches at Barbarellas, a traditional family-run "greasy spoon" cafe near Waterloo station, central London.

Visitors also returned to cinemas, galleries, museums and theatres, while fitness classes resumed and sports venues opened their doors for the first time in months.

British holidaymakers began arriving in Portugal as travel restrictions to selected countries were lifted, providing some respite after months of stay-at-home measures, and a boost to the beleaguered airline and travel sectors.

Most anticipated, though, was the removal of social distancing within private homes, allowing family members forced apart during the pandemic to hug again.

"I actually feel a wee bit emotional saying this... you can hug your loved ones again," said Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it "another milestone in our roadmap out of lockdown" but still urged caution, warning: "Remember that close contact, such as hugging, is a direct way of transmitting this disease".

Britain's next step to completely lift restrictions is due on June 21, but that is under threat because of rising cases of a more transmissible variant first detected in India.

"We are keeping the spread of the variant first identified in India under close observation and taking swift action where infection rates are rising," Johnson said Sunday.

More than 36.5 million people have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 20 million two doses, but ministers want a greater take-up to prevent further delays to the full reopening.

"Don't blow it, Britain," the Daily Mail said in a front-page headline. The Sun said "Get the shots in" over pictures of a syringe and a woman drinking from a shot glass.

- Accelerated vaccinations - As measures are lifted and with concern about the new variant, second vaccine doses are being brought forward to protect the over-50s and clinically vulnerable people.

But business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News: "There's nothing in the evidence now that we've seen that suggests the vaccine isn't very effective against the Indian variant." Cases of the strain rose from 520 to 1,313 last week, centred around the towns of Bolton and Blackburn in northern England, which have a significant population of South Asian heritage.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the "vast majority" of people in hospital in Bolton with the new variant had been eligible for vaccination but had not come forward.

Bolton's infection rate is more than 10 times the UK average.

"What we're trying to do in Bolton is encourage people who haven't taken the vaccine to do so," Kwarteng told BBC radio.

-'Spread like wildfire'- Hancock warned the new strain could "spread like wildfire amongst the unvaccinated groups" and did not rule out renewed localised restrictions.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told Sky news he wanted "flexibility to give younger people the vaccine in parts of London where we're concerned about this strain".

Glasgow, Scotland's largest city, and the northeastern Moray area are maintaining existing restrictions due to a surge in cases linked to the Indian variant.

Last week, Johnson promised a full, independent public inquiry early next year into his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

He has been accused of dithering over a third national lockdown in early January and of not restricting travel from India sooner as Covid cases soared there.

But the Conservative government's popularity has enjoyed a "vaccine bounce" from the successful rollout, with a strong showing in recent local elections in England.