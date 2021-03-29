Hull of Refloated Ever Given Ship Will Be Examined Before It Continues Movement - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Ever Given container ship, which was refloated earlier on Monday, will be examined before it continues its movement in the Suez Canal, a source in the canal administration told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a knowledgeable source told Sputnik that the vessel had been brought afloat and was being moved back into the navigation canal.

The source in the Suez Canal administration assured that Ever Given was afloat, with its engines running.

"A full examination of the underwater part of the vessel will be carried out to establish if there is any damage and any holes in the hull before a decision is made either to continue the passage through the canal or to tow it to the nearest port of Suez," the source said.