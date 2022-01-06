UrduPoint.com

Human Case of Avian Flu Detected in UK - Health Security Agency

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed on Thursday a "very rare" case of avian flu in a person who had been in close and regular contact with a large number of infected birds kept in and around his home in England

"Bird-to-human transmission of avian flu is very rare and has previously only occurred a small number of times in the UK," the UKHSA said in a statement.

The health authority said that the person infected is currently well and self-isolating and that all his contacts, including those who visited the premises, have been traced, with no evidence of onward spread of the infection to anyone else.

"While the risk of avian flu to the general public is very low, we know that some strains do have the potential to spread to humans and that's why we have robust systems in place to detect these early and take action," UKHSA chief scientific officer Isabel Oliver said.

The UKHSA added that the World Health Organization has been notified.

