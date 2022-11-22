Human Negligence Main Cause of Fire That Killed 38 People at Plant in China - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The fire at an industrial plant in China's central Henan province, which killed 38 people, was caused by a violation of maintenance rules by the personnel, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at 4:22 p.m.

local time (08:22 GMT) on Monday at the plant of a commerce and trade company in Wenfeng district of a prefecture-level city of Anyang. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire around 11 p.m. local time (15:00). As a result, at least 38 people died and two others received minor injuries.

According to preliminary data, the fire started when the staff was conducting electric welding operations in violation of rules and regulations, the report said.