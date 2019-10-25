Human Rights Activist Says Imprisoned Assange Behaving Like Victim of Torture

Human rights activist Craig Murray told Sputnik that he believed that the treatment of Julian Assange, who is currently serving a 50-week sentence in a UK prison, constituted torture, noting that the WikiLeaks founder exhibited all the symptoms of an abused victim

EDINBURGH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Human rights activist Craig Murray told Sputnik that he believed that the treatment of Julian Assange, who is currently serving a 50-week sentence in a UK prison, constituted torture, noting that the WikiLeaks founder exhibited all the symptoms of an abused victim.

On Monday, Assange attended a hearing in a London court to set the timetable for future hearings on his potential extradition to the United States. According to Joseph A. Farrell, WikiLeaks' ambassador, Assange looked frail at the hearing.

"I'm sure this constitutes torture," Murray said when asked whether he thought Assange's treatment in prison could be deemed as such.

He noted that he did not know what was specifically being done to him.

"I know that he's kept in solitary confinement. He is watched all the time. He's only allowed out of his cell for 45 minutes a day. And then the corridors are cleared before he walks through them. Other prisoners are locked away so that nobody can speak to him. ... Certainly this prolonged solitary confinement is a form of torture, but I don't know what else is being done to him," Murray said, adding that he had worked with torture victims before and Assange was behaving "exactly" like a torture victim.

The rights activist added that he was surprised to see during Monday's hearing how much Assange's health had deteriorated over the period of his confinement.

"I was really shocked to see him in the court on Monday. His appearance has changed radically. He's aged about 20 years in the year since I've seen him. I understand he's lost about 15 kilos [33 pounds] in weight or more, just in the time he's been in Belmarsh Prison.

That's in a very few months. He's suffered hair loss and premature aging, he looks far older, he's walking with a severe limp," Murray said.

Additionally, Murray said that Assange's worsening health had impeded the whistleblower from coherently responding and participating in the hearing.

"Plainly, he doesn't have his mental capacity. He had great difficulty recalling his name and his date of birth when he was asked. When he attempted to say something at the end when he was asked whether he understood proceedings, he first said he didn't really understand what's been happening. And then he tried to make a statement about the inequity of the proceedings and the lack of facilities afforded to him to prepare his defence, but he couldn't get the words out. He was struggling to speak, struggling to string together a sentence," the activist said.

In May, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer released a statement condemning the "deliberate and concerted abuse" inflicted on Assange for years by the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom and Sweden. He said Assange had been systematically persecuted and his health had weakened as a result of his prolonged exposure to stress and psychological trauma.

Additionally, in late September, Assange's lawyer told Sputnik that the WikiLeaks founder was experiencing serious health problems in detention due to him being isolated for the majority of the day. Soon after, Assange's father also said his son was suffering from anxiety and being subjected to torment in the UK prison.