Human Rights Activists In Belarus Say 1,300 People Arrested During November Protests

Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Human Rights Activists in Belarus Say 1,300 People Arrested During November Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Belarusian non-governmental human rights center Viasna said on Friday that more than 1,300 people were arrested during protests in November.

"From November 1-18, 1,325 administrative arrest warrants were issued in Belarus, 520 people received fines amounting 9,510 basic units (more than $100,000). In total, the protesters received 16,559 days of arrest, which is a total of 46 years," it said.

Mass protests began in Belarus after the presidential election on August 9, which, according to official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won in a landslide, securing himself a sixth consecutive term in office.

While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures are claiming electoral fraud and also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.

