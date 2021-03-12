Human Rights Approach to Myanmar Resolution 'Politicized' - Russian Diplomat to UNHCR

Attempts to resolve the situation in Myanmar through the human rights approach are "politicized and unfounded" as it presents an avenue to exert pressure on the country, a Russian diplomat told the UN Human Rights Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Attempts to resolve the situation in Myanmar through the human rights approach are "politicized and unfounded" as it presents an avenue to exert pressure on the country, a Russian diplomat told the UN Human Rights Council.

"We believe that attempts to consider the situation in Myanmar from a human rights perspective are politicized and unfounded. The goal of such an approach is not to promote mutually respectful dialogue and constructive cooperation but to exert political pressure on the country and peaceful cooperation is unlikely to be aided by this," Russia's representative told a UNCHR session held for the presentation of a report on the situation.

The representative also expressed concern over the lethal use of weapons by the country's law enforcement and the "swift radicalization" of the protest movements.

Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Thomas Andrews, who authored and presented the report, called on the international community to impose sanctions on Myanmar's military leaders and launch a probe into possible crimes against humanity.

The European Union's representative to the council said that Brussels was ready to impose restrictive measures on the country's military leadership. Not all representatives of EU countries who spoke at the session echoed that statement.

The military toppled the Southeast Asian nation's elected government on February 1 and launched a massive crackdown on anti-coup protesters, shutting down the internet and arresting hundreds of people, including the state counselor, de facto leader Auing San Suu Kyi, and the figurehead president. Violence against protesters has so far left over 60 people dead and more than 1,800 people arrested.