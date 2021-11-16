Human Rights Came Up Multiple Times During Biden-Xi Talks - US Official
Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The issue of human rights was raised multiple times during the online conversation between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, a senior US administration official said on Tuesday, commenting on the outcome of the meeting.
"Human rights came up at various points throughout the conversation," the official said.