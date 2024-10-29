Human Rights Commission Earns International Project Management Certification
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Saudi Human Rights Commission has received the Portfolio, Program, and Project Management Maturity Model (P3M3) certification, achieving level four out of five. The award ceremony took place at the commission’s headquarters in Riyadh.
The certification, granted by Axelos, recognizes organizations that implement global project management best practices.
Axelos praised the commission for its rapid progress, attributing it to the team's exceptional efforts.
This achievement demonstrates the commission’s advanced project management capabilities and strengthens the commission’s ability to meet future organizational goals.
