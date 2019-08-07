UrduPoint.com
Human Rights Group Calls On Turkey To Revoke Court Decision To Block 136 Websites

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:40 AM

Human Rights Group Calls on Turkey to Revoke Court Decision to Block 136 Websites

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) A human rights group called on Turkey to revoke the court's verdict on blocking 136 websites.

On Tuesday, Turkish media reported that the court had ruled to block a total of 136 websites, including the Bianet.org independent news website.

"This decision should be overturned and the Turkish authorities must end their suffocating crackdown on the ever-shrinking number of independent voices," Milena Buyum, Amnesty International's Turkey campaigner, said on Tuesday.

She described the verdict as an attack on the freedom of expression in Turkey

"This scandalous decision is the latest full-frontal assault on the right to freedom of expression in Turkey and signals a deepening of an already restrictive state of censorship," Buyum added.

The court's decision satisfied the request of the Turkish gendarmerie from July 16.

