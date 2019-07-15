UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Rights Group Says Alarmed Over Decreasing Funding For Relief Efforts

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:46 PM

Human Rights Group Says Alarmed Over Decreasing Funding for Relief Efforts

Humanitarian organizations all over the world are getting alarmingly less money than needed to help people affected by different crises worldwide, a prominent human rights group said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Humanitarian organizations all over the world are getting alarmingly less money than needed to help people affected by different crises worldwide, a prominent human rights group said Monday.

"The current lack of funding is alarming. Despite increasing needs, substantially less money is available for humanitarian assistance compared to the same period last year. We are deeply concerned for those people already feeling the hard consequences of cuts," Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) Jan Egeland said as quoted by the NRC's press office.

The sums that countries allocate for humanitarian needs constitute only one percent of their military spending, the official added.

"Let's not be fooled into believing that the amount needed is too high or the job too difficult. It is a question of priorities. The world's total military expenditure has increased to a whopping $1.8 trillion. The cost of closing the humanitarian funding gap and providing people with basic support equals to just about one per cent of this," Egeland said.

According to the UN's financial tracking service, in the first half of 2019, donor states contributed approximately $7 billion to help around 94 million people in need worldwide, which is only 27 percent of the money required. The sum is $2 billion less than the funding received half way into 2018.

Related Topics

World United Nations Job Same Money 2018 2019 All Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Meet Wahab – Milkman’s son and Madrassah stude ..

3 minutes ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) revenues to surge t ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Gov't Made No Decisions on Tax Exemptions ..

2 minutes ago

China appreciates Pakistan, other countries for sh ..

5 minutes ago

UK's new bank note to feature mathematician Turing ..

3 minutes ago

Ms. Naghmana Hashmi takes charge as Pakistan's New ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.