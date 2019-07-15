Human Rights Group Says Alarmed Over Decreasing Funding for Relief Efforts

Humanitarian organizations all over the world are getting alarmingly less money than needed to help people affected by different crises worldwide, a prominent human rights group said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Humanitarian organizations all over the world are getting alarmingly less money than needed to help people affected by different crises worldwide, a prominent human rights group said Monday.

"The current lack of funding is alarming. Despite increasing needs, substantially less money is available for humanitarian assistance compared to the same period last year. We are deeply concerned for those people already feeling the hard consequences of cuts," Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) Jan Egeland said as quoted by the NRC's press office.

The sums that countries allocate for humanitarian needs constitute only one percent of their military spending, the official added.

"Let's not be fooled into believing that the amount needed is too high or the job too difficult. It is a question of priorities. The world's total military expenditure has increased to a whopping $1.8 trillion. The cost of closing the humanitarian funding gap and providing people with basic support equals to just about one per cent of this," Egeland said.

According to the UN's financial tracking service, in the first half of 2019, donor states contributed approximately $7 billion to help around 94 million people in need worldwide, which is only 27 percent of the money required. The sum is $2 billion less than the funding received half way into 2018.