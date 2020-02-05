UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Rights Group Slams US For Deporting Salvadorans Who Face Killings, Abuse Upon Return

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:52 PM

Human Rights Group Slams US for Deporting Salvadorans Who Face Killings, Abuse Upon Return

The US government's migration policies have resulted in the killings of 138 Salvadorans who were deported from the United States, while dozens of others faced beatings, rapes and torture upon their return to their homeland, a prominent human rights organization said in a report released on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The US government's migration policies have resulted in the killings of 138 Salvadorans who were deported from the United States, while dozens of others faced beatings, rapes and torture upon their return to their homeland, a prominent human rights organization said in a report released on Wednesday.

"The 117-page report, 'Deported to Danger: United States Deportation Policies Expose Salvadorans to Death and Abuse,' identifies cases of 138 Salvadorans who, since 2013, were killed after deportation from the United States, and more than 70 others who were beaten, sexually assaulted, extorted, or tortured. Perpetrators of these abuses include gangs, former intimate partners, and Salvadoran police or security personnel," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

The US authorities have knowingly put the lives of the Salvadorans at risk by sending them to face murder and attacks in their home country, Alison Parker, the managing director of Human Rights Watch's US Program, said, commenting on the report.

Despite Salvadorans being in danger following deportation, Washington limits their access to asylum and ignores the deadly results of its policy, Parker added.

The US should provide full and fair asylum procedures to Salvadorans rather than deport them, considering the multiple risks they face upon forcible return, Parker argued.

The report is based on about 150 interviews with different people, including deportees, surviving relatives, Salvadoran charity employees, government officials and US immigration attorneys.

Related Topics

Murder Police Washington United States From Government

Recent Stories

US Audit Criticizes Deployment Schedule for 3 New ..

2 minutes ago

ADNOC Logistics testing biofuel to reduce fuel con ..

11 minutes ago

ADNOC Logistics testing biofuel to reduce fuel con ..

11 minutes ago

District Administration Islamabad failed to contro ..

3 minutes ago

Capital City police successful foiled an arms ammu ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh High Court stays commercial use of Nawab of ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.