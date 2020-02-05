Human Rights Group Slams US for Deporting Salvadorans Who Face Killings, Abuse Upon Return

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The US government's migration policies have resulted in the killings of 138 Salvadorans who were deported from the United States, while dozens of others faced beatings, rapes and torture upon their return to their homeland, a prominent human rights organization said in a report released on Wednesday.

"The 117-page report, 'Deported to Danger: United States Deportation Policies Expose Salvadorans to Death and Abuse,' identifies cases of 138 Salvadorans who, since 2013, were killed after deportation from the United States, and more than 70 others who were beaten, sexually assaulted, extorted, or tortured. Perpetrators of these abuses include gangs, former intimate partners, and Salvadoran police or security personnel," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

The US authorities have knowingly put the lives of the Salvadorans at risk by sending them to face murder and attacks in their home country, Alison Parker, the managing director of Human Rights Watch's US Program, said, commenting on the report.

Despite Salvadorans being in danger following deportation, Washington limits their access to asylum and ignores the deadly results of its policy, Parker added.

The US should provide full and fair asylum procedures to Salvadorans rather than deport them, considering the multiple risks they face upon forcible return, Parker argued.

The report is based on about 150 interviews with different people, including deportees, surviving relatives, Salvadoran charity employees, government officials and US immigration attorneys.