Human Rights Group Urges For Probe Into Alleged Crimes Of Iranian President-Elect

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 10:55 PM

A prominent international human rights organization said on Saturday that newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi should be investigated over possible involvement in crimes against humanity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) A prominent international human rights organization said on Saturday that newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi should be investigated over possible involvement in crimes against humanity.

"That Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency instead of being investigated for the crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance and torture, is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran," Amnesty International said in a statement, quoting Secretary General Agnes Callamard.

The organization accused Raisi of his involvement in the forced disappearance and extrajudicial execution of "thousands of political dissidents" in Evin and Gohardasht prisons near Tehran in 1988.

During his chairmanship of the Iranian Judiciary starting from 2019, Raisi was responsible for violent suppression of mass protests and provision of "blanket impunity" to government officials and security forces behind unlawful killings, torture and other forms of human rights violations, according to the statement.

The watchdog urged member states of the UN Human Rights Council to "take concrete steps to address the crisis of systematic impunity in Iran."

Raisi won the Iranian presidential election with roughly 62 percent of the vote or nearly 18 million votes. The Friday election logged the lowest voter turnout in the country's history, with 48.8 percent.

