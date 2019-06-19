Human Rights Group Urges US Congress to Take Action After UN Report Into Khashoggi Killing

US lawmakers must take action after a UN report into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi claimed "credible evidence" suggests senior Saudi officials were involved, Human Rights First said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US lawmakers must take action after a UN report into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi claimed "credible evidence" suggests senior Saudi officials were involved, Human Rights First said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Executions Agnes Callamard released a report in which she said evidence warrants a further investigation of the crown prince other high-level Saudi officials over their alleged role in Khashoggi's murder.

"Callamard's report underscores that there will be no justice for Jamal Khashoggi unless Congress steps up. Saudi leaders have made it clear that they intend to get away with murder. President Trump has made it clear that he values arms sales over the killing and dismemberment of a US resident. Congress must make it clear that it will not let this stand," Rob Berschinski, senior vice president for policy at Human Rights First, said in press release.

Berschinski noted that the Trump administration missed a February 8 deadline to provide a report to Senate and House committee leaders on who the US government believes is responsible for Khashoggi's murder.

"A failure to act will signal a green light to autocrats around the world that they can murder dissidents without repercussion, even if those dissidents seek shelter in the United States. That's an incredibly dangerous precedent," he said.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the embassy.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder but have repeatedly denied any involvement by the royal family.