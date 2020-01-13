UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Rights Groups Boycott Saudi Arabia's G20 Preparatory Meetings Over 'Dire' Record

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:23 PM

Human Rights Groups Boycott Saudi Arabia's G20 Preparatory Meetings Over 'Dire' Record

Several prominent rights groups announced Monday that they would not be attending the C20 (Civil 20) civil rights assembly in Saudi Arabia because of the kingdom's alleged human rights violations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Several prominent rights groups announced Monday that they would not be attending the C20 (Civil 20) civil rights assembly in Saudi Arabia because of the kingdom's alleged human rights violations.

Saudi Arabia assumed rotating presidency of the G20 and this week hosts the kick-off meeting of the C20, an engagement group to ensure civil society representation during the annual congregation of world leaders.

Human rights group Amnesty International, along with anti-corruption organization Transparency International and activist alliance network CIVICUS, released statements denouncing the meeting as a "farcical attempt by the new G20 hosts to whitewash their dire human rights record."

"The C20 in Riyadh is a sham. We cannot participate in a process which is being abused by a state which censors all free speech, criminalizes activism for women's and minority rights, as well as homosexuality, and tortures and executes critics," Research and Advocacy Director at Amnesty International, Netsanet Belay, said in the statement.

Amnesty International went on to blast the kingdom's expensive PR campaign to improve its image as a "carefully cultivated façade" behind which systematic human rights remain rife, according to the statement.

Transparency International said that Saudi Arabia's strictly controlled media landscape would all but guarantee that C20 discussions would never reach the wider Saudi people, who would instead be restricted to a "state-sanctioned narrative."

All three organizations mentioned the 2018 killing of critical journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul as a manifestation of the kingdom's practices against critical voices.

Saudi Arabia under de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman has been on a liberalization trend aimed at diversifying the economy and weaning off dependence on oil revenue. Despite granting women the right to drive and limiting the power of religious police in society, Saudi Arabia remains a target for criticism for its jailing of intellectuals and feminist activists, high rates of executions, and suppression of civil society voices.

The G20 summit is set to be held in Riyadh in November.

Related Topics

Assembly World Police Minority Civil Society Amnesty International Riyadh Oil Saudi Istanbul Alliance Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman November Women 2018 Media All Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution organising SPEA’ ..

26 minutes ago

 NAB gets seven-day further remand of Ahsan Iqbal ..

28 minutes ago

Dr Omar Atiq Chairman BoG of American College of P ..

54 seconds ago

UAE companies must understand legal implications o ..

41 minutes ago

Firing claims life in Jamshoro

18 minutes ago

Health Minister inaugurates anti polio campaign in ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.