UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Rights Groups Call On France To Probe Civilian Casualties During Airstrike In Mali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 03:00 AM

Human Rights Groups Call on France to Probe Civilian Casualties During Airstrike in Mali

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Several human rights groups have called on the French government to carry out an independent investigation into an airstrike in Mali that is said to have resulted in dozens of civilian casualties.

On Tuesday, the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) published a report claiming that 19 civilians were killed on January 3 near the village of Bounti, when two French fighter jets dropped bombs on a group of people identified as Islamist militants. The French Ministry of Defense has rejected these findings, arguing that the attack targeted an "armed terrorist group." Mali's Defense Ministry has also previously denied the deaths of civilians, claiming that the strike was delivered "during a joint operation with French forces.

"

"We demand that light on the January 3 airstrike must be shed, and join the MINUSMA recommendations that called on the French and Malian authorities to carry out an independent and transparent investigation into this incident," the human rights groups said in a joint communique on Thursday.

The communique was signed by seven human rights organizations, including the Malian Association for Human Rights, the International Federation for Human Rights and the French branch of the Oxfam charity.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants United Nations Mali January Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord

1 hour ago

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

2 hours ago

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

3 hours ago

Deputy Speaker seeks report of Hindu Journalist's ..

2 hours ago

Global Commercial Oil Inventories to Fall to 5-Yea ..

2 hours ago

French Upper House Approves National Strategy to C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.