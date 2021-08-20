UrduPoint.com

Human Rights Situation In Afghanistan To Worsen Under Taliban Rule - Afghan Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) SULTAN, August 20 (Sputnik) - The situation with human rights in Afghanistan will deteriorate if the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) remains in power, Aziz Omar, the Afghan charge d'affaires in Kazakhstan, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Now the Taliban have appeared on tv, they said that they will respect human rights, women's rights, they will value diplomatic relations with other states, but in fact, in practice, there is still a danger of killing people every day," Omar told Sputnik.

The diplomat also said that the Taliban is not just one group but "over 20 extremist groups and each one of them have their own programs." they have a vision not just for Afghanistan but also for the region "and the world," Omar added.

"Not only the rights of women and children, but human rights also will not be respected ... How can you kill thousands of people, and then say that we respect the rights of women, kids," the diplomat said.

