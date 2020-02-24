Human rights 'under assault' worldwide: UN chief

The UN's secretary general launched a "call to action" on Monday against rising attacks on human rights worldwide, highlighting the persecution of minorities and "alarming levels of femicide"

"Human rights are under assault," Antonio Guterres said as he opened the UN Human Rights Council's main annual session in Geneva.