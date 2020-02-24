UrduPoint.com
Human Rights 'under Assault' Worldwide: UN Chief

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:34 PM

The UN's secretary general launched a "call to action" on Monday against rising attacks on human rights worldwide, highlighting the persecution of minorities and "alarming levels of femicide"

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The UN's secretary general launched a "call to action" on Monday against rising attacks on human rights worldwide, highlighting the persecution of minorities and "alarming levels of femicide".

"Human rights are under assault," Antonio Guterres said as he opened the UN Human Rights Council's main annual session in Geneva.

