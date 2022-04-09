Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International to Further Work in Russia Despite Closed Offices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Two international non-government organizations (NGOs), Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, said they would continue their work in Russia despite the decision of the Ministry of Justice to close their offices in the country.

On Friday, the Russian Ministry of Justice decided to shut down the offices of 15 foreign NGOs, including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"Human Rights Watch has been working on and in Russia since the Soviet era, and we will continue to do so .... This new iron curtain will not stop our ongoing efforts to defend the rights of all Russians and to protect civilians in Ukraine," executive director of Human Rights Watch Kenneth Roth said.

A similar statement has been made by Amnesty International.

"The authorities are deeply mistaken if they believe that by closing down our office in Moscow they will stop our work documenting and exposing human rights violations. We continue undeterred to work to ensure that people in Russia are able to enjoy their human rights without discrimination. We will redouble our efforts to expose Russia's egregious human rights violations both at home and abroad," Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said.