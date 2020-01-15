(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth said the organization is deeply concerned about the anti-Muslim policies enforced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

"We are extremely concerned about the anti-Muslim drift of the Modi government exemplified by his actions in Kashmir, his actions in Assam and now most recently this discriminatory Muslim citizenship law," Roth said on Tuesday.

In December, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law and fast-tracking citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded.

In August, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories, provoking a sharp reaction from Pakistan, with Prime Minister Imran Khan accusing Modi of taking inspiration from Nazi party leader Adolf Hitler.