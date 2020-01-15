UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Rights Watch 'Extremely' Concerned By Modi's Anti-Muslim Drift - Director

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:10 AM

Human Rights Watch 'Extremely' Concerned by Modi's Anti-Muslim Drift - Director

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth said the organization is deeply concerned about the anti-Muslim policies enforced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

"We are extremely concerned about the anti-Muslim drift of the Modi government exemplified by his actions in Kashmir, his actions in Assam and now most recently this discriminatory Muslim citizenship law," Roth said on Tuesday.

In December, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law and fast-tracking citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded.

In August, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories, provoking a sharp reaction from Pakistan, with Prime Minister Imran Khan accusing Modi of taking inspiration from Nazi party leader Adolf Hitler.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Parliament Narendra Modi Split Jammu Adolf Hitler August December Citizenship Muslim Christian From Government

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

5 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

5 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

5 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.