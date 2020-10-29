Human Rights Watch Says Bangladeshi Women Face Increased Domestic Violence Amid Covid-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Women and girls in Bangladesh are suffering from domestic violence that increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch Meenakshi Ganguly said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Women and girls in Bangladesh are suffering from domestic violence that increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch Meenakshi Ganguly said on Thursday.

"Women and girls in #Bangladesh face increased domestic assault during the #Covid19 pandemic, highlighting systemic barriers to legal recourse, protection, and social services," Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, Human Rights Watch published a report titled: "'I Sleep in My Own Deathbed': Violence against Women and Girls in Bangladesh," that focuses on the obstacles that impede the implementation of the Bangladeshi government's National Action Plan to Prevent Violence against Women and Children.

According to the report, over 50 percent of married women suffered some sort of abuse in Bangladesh. The country's law-enforcement agencies and judicial system fail to investigate the cases and prosecute the abusers because of a high level of corruption, negligence and bias.