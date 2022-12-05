UrduPoint.com

Human Rights Watch Says Iran-Backed Hackers Target Staff Working On Middle East Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Human Rights Watch Says Iran-Backed Hackers Target Staff Working on Middle East Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Tehran-backed hackers targeted two employees of Human Rights Watch (HRW) and almost 20 other senior activists, journalists, researchers, scientists, diplomats and politicians working on middle East issues as part of an ongoing identity phishing campaign, the watchdog said on Monday.

"Hackers backed by the Iranian government have targeted two Human Rights Watch staff members and at least 18 other high-profile activists, journalists, researchers, academics, diplomats, and politicians working on Middle East issues in an ongoing social engineering and credential phishing campaign," HRW said in a statement.

The watchdog's investigation attributed the phishing attack to an entity affiliated with the Iranian government known as APT42, the statement read. Email and other sensitive data of at least three of the 18 people affected were compromised, including a correspondent for a major US newspaper, a women's rights advocate based in the Gulf region, and an advocacy consultant for the Refugees International humanitarian organization, based in Lebanon.

"Iran's state-backed hackers are aggressively using sophisticated social engineering and credential harvesting tactics to access sensitive information and contacts held by Middle East-focused researchers and civil society groups.

This significantly increases the risks that journalists and human rights defenders face in Iran and elsewhere in the region," Abir Ghattas, information security director at HRW, said.

According to HRW, social engineering and phishing attempts remain key components of Iranian cyber attacks. Since 2010, Iranian operators have targeted members of foreign governments, military and business circles, as well as political dissidents and human rights activists, the organization noted.

In September, US cybersecurity firm Mandiant said that APT42 was very likely sponsored by Iran to target individuals and organizations at home and abroad. The company found that the cyber espionage group has been active since at least 2015 and has sought to hack the e-mail accounts of Western government officials, former Iranian policymakers or political figures, members of the Iranian diaspora and opposition groups, Western journalists, think tanks and academics who studied Iran.

Related Topics

Attack Business Iran Civil Society Company Lebanon Middle East September Women 2015 Government Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, ..

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari being observed ..

11 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 a ..

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

18 minutes ago
 Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

2 hours ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

2 hours ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

3 hours ago
 Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resili ..

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resilient country: Ahsan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.