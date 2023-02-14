UrduPoint.com

Human Rights Watch Says US Policy On Autonomous Weapons 'Recipe For Disaster'

A new Pentagon directive regarding the development of autonomous weapons systems raises concerns over the removal of human control from the use of force and fails to address the flaws of a previous policy document, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday

HRW is referring to Directive 3000-09 on Autonomy in Weapons Systems issued on January 25 by the Department of Defense, which defines autonomous weapons as those that upon activation can select and engage targets without further intervention by an operator.

"The US pursuit of autonomous weapons systems without binding legal rules to explicitly address the dangers is a recipe for disaster," Mary Wareham, arms advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, was quoted in a press release as saying. "National policy and legislation are urgently needed to address the risks and challenges raised by removing human control from the use of force.

HRW raised a few concerns over the content of the new directive. One is that it only applies to the Department of Defense, the report said. There is currently no nationwide legal framework on the use of autonomous weapons systems, it noted.

Moreover, the directive says autonomous weapons will be designed to allow operators to use "appropriate" levels of human judgment, but there is also no clear definition of what "appropriate" means.

Furthermore, HRW is concerned that the directive has removed in many instances references to what would happen in case of "loss of control."

"The US has repeatedly objected to the use of the word 'control' in multilateral meetings," the rights group stated.

The rights group also urged the US to support the negotiation of new international law to prohibit and restrict autonomous weapons systems.

