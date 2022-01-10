Human Rights Watchdog Blames Rise in Migrant Deaths in Mediterranean on EU Policies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor on Monday laid the responsibility for increased migrant deaths in the Mediterranean last year squarely at the feet of the European Union in an annual report.

The report claims that about 1,864 migrants died or disappeared in 2021 compared to 1,401 in 2020.

"(The year of) 2021 witnessed the death and disappearance of a large number of migrants and asylum seekers in the Mediterranean. This figure has been contributed to by the European restrictions on rescue efforts and the continuation of deals and agreements aimed at externalizing its borders and limiting the arrival of migrants to Europe," the� Geneva-based human rights group said.

The watchdog was especially critical of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, called Frontex, accusing it of being involved in alleged "illegal pushbacks" against migration in the region.

In recent years, the EU has been struggling with an ongoing migration crisis as people from Africa and the middle East, fleeing poverty and war, try to cross the Mediterranean and reach the continent. Multiple NGOs and human rights groups have been engaged in the effort to rescue migrants stranded at sea and to bring them to Europe. While some view such activities as humanitarian endeavors, others compare them to human trafficking and encouraging illegal migration to Europe.