UrduPoint.com

Human Rights Watchdog Blames Rise In Migrant Deaths In Mediterranean On EU Policies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 06:24 PM

Human Rights Watchdog Blames Rise in Migrant Deaths in Mediterranean on EU Policies

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor on Monday laid the responsibility for increased migrant deaths in the Mediterranean last year squarely at the feet of the European Union in an annual report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor on Monday laid the responsibility for increased migrant deaths in the Mediterranean last year squarely at the feet of the European Union in an annual report.

The report claims that about 1,864 migrants died or disappeared in 2021 compared to 1,401 in 2020.

"(The year of) 2021 witnessed the death and disappearance of a large number of migrants and asylum seekers in the Mediterranean. This figure has been contributed to by the European restrictions on rescue efforts and the continuation of deals and agreements aimed at externalizing its borders and limiting the arrival of migrants to Europe," the� Geneva-based human rights group said.

The watchdog was especially critical of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, called Frontex, accusing it of being involved in alleged "illegal pushbacks" against migration in the region.

In recent years, the EU has been struggling with an ongoing migration crisis as people from Africa and the middle East, fleeing poverty and war, try to cross the Mediterranean and reach the continent. Multiple NGOs and human rights groups have been engaged in the effort to rescue migrants stranded at sea and to bring them to Europe. While some view such activities as humanitarian endeavors, others compare them to human trafficking and encouraging illegal migration to Europe.

Related Topics

Africa Europe European Union Died Middle East Turkish Lira Border 2020 From

Recent Stories

Efforts afoot to resolve public grievances on prio ..

Efforts afoot to resolve public grievances on priority, says IGP

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly speaker announces six-member Pan ..

National Assembly speaker announces six-member Panel of Chairmen

2 minutes ago
 8 proclaimed offenders arrested

8 proclaimed offenders arrested

2 minutes ago
 Rising suicide trend among Indian troops remains u ..

Rising suicide trend among Indian troops remains unchanged

2 minutes ago
 Anti Narcotics Force seizes 233 kg drugs

Anti Narcotics Force seizes 233 kg drugs

4 minutes ago
 Indian Defense Minister Self-Isolates After Testin ..

Indian Defense Minister Self-Isolates After Testing Positive for COVID-19

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.