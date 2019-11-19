Human Rights Watchdog Calls for Release of Two Senior Catalan Pro-Independence Leaders

A prominent human rights watchdog on Monday called for the immediate release of Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixat, two prominent figures in the Catalan independence movement, and annulment of their sedition convictions, stressing the Spanish Supreme Court's vague interpretation of sedition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) A prominent human rights watchdog on Monday called for the immediate release of Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixat, two prominent figures in the Catalan independence movement, and annulment of their sedition convictions, stressing the Spanish Supreme Court 's vague interpretation of sedition.

"Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart must be released immediately and their convictions on the charge of sedition must be quashed," Daniel Joloy, Senior Policy Advisor at Amnesty International, said.

According to the watchdog, civil society leaders and private citizens like Sanchez and Cuixart have the right to freely express their thoughts and organize peaceful meetings in support of regional independence.

"Whilst our analysis did not find any factors suggesting that the trial as a whole was unfair, it is clear that the Supreme Court's interpretation of the crime of sedition was overly broad and resulted in criminalizing legitimate acts of protest," Joloy added.

On October 14, the Supreme Court of Spain sentenced Sanchez and Cuixart, together with seven other pro-independence leaders, to 9-13 years in prison on sedition charges and another three to fines for disobedience. Later that day, the court issued European and international arrest warrants for former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who currently resides in self-exile.

Sanchez and Cuixart are the only ones in the list who never previously served in official positions.

The sentences sparked pro-independence protests across the region, in which hundreds of people have already been arrested and injured.