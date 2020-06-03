UrduPoint.com
Human Rights Watchdog Calls On Malawi To Guarantee Fair, Safe Presidential Election

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:51 PM

Human Rights Watchdog Calls on Malawi to Guarantee Fair, Safe Presidential Election

A prominent rights watchdog on Wednesday urged the Malawi authorities to be able to provide a free and fair presidential election, as well as to boost safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) A prominent rights watchdog on Wednesday urged the Malawi authorities to be able to provide a free and fair presidential election, as well as to boost safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 8, the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the Constitutional Court's verdict on canceling the results of the presidential election that took place in May 2019. In early February, the Constitutional Court annulled the results of the vote, in which incumbent President Peter Mutharika won, gaining more than 38 percent of the vote. According to the results, 36 percent of voters backed Lazarus Chakwera, the leader of the opposition Malawi Congress Party. However, a panel of five judges considered the results to be invalid due to a large number of violations and decided to hold new elections.

"Malawi authorities should ensure a free and fair, as well as safe, vote during upcoming presidential rerun elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic," the Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

The watchdog added that there has been a surge in violence in recent weeks against opposition politicians, human rights activists and media workers.

"They [Malawai authorities] should enforce a range of measures to safeguard citizens against violence, and appropriately prosecute those responsible," Dewa Mavhinga, southern Africa director at HRW was quoted as saying in the statement.

The election campaigns are underway amid the difficult epidemiological situation in the East African country. Malawi has so far recorded 358 COVID-19 cases and four deaths. According to the country's authorities, coronavirus would not impede the vote.

The rerun election scheduled for July 2 is pending parliamentary approval.

