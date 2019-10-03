UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:51 PM

Human Rights Watchdog Slams Guinean Government for Banning Protests Amid Political Crisis

A prominent human rights watchdog criticized on Thursday the government of Guinea for curtailing the right to protest for over a year as the country's political situation was in flux

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) A prominent human rights watchdog criticized on Thursday the government of Guinea for curtailing the right to protest for over a year as the country's political situation was in flux.

Guinea is currently in a state of political turmoil as the country waits for the next move from President Alpha Conde, who is expected to try changing the constitution to make it possible for him to run for a third term. The country's political opposition has already promised to use all legal means to fight any changes to the constitution. Both opposition parties and civil rights organizations have accused the government of prohibiting any public protests since July 2018 in the wake of anti-government demonstrations that were called over allegations of electoral fraud and various social issues.

"With Guinea in the midst of a fierce political debate, it is more important than ever to protect the right to peacefully demonstrate," Corinne Dufka, the West Africa director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

She added that to prohibit demonstrations meant denying the people's right to express political positions, regardless of their attitudes toward the current government.

The human rights watchdog recommended to the Guinean government a number of measures to affirm its citizens' right to free assembly, including creating a joint working group with the opposition, nongovernmental organizations and international experts to come up with specific criteria for banning protests; facilitating communication between protest organizers and local authorities; issuing a list of guidelines to members of the law enforcement on how to perform their duties during protests; and creating create legal procedures to fast track court appeals regarding prohibited protests.

