Human Rights Watchdog Urges Sudan's Military Leaders To Respect Population's Rights

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:27 PM

A prominent human rights organization urged the Sudanese military leadership on Tuesday to respect and protect the population's rights, including the right to life and peaceful protest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) A prominent human rights organization urged the Sudanese military leadership on Tuesday to respect and protect the population's rights, including the right to life and peaceful protest.

Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers on Monday, prompting hundreds of people to take to the streets of Khartoum to protest the military takeover. The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and government.

"Sudan's military leaders responsible for the October 25, 2021 takeover should respect and protect the rights of all Sudanese people, including the right to life and peaceful protest," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

The watchdog added, citing medical sources, that three protesters had been shot and killed, and around 80 others injured during the demonstration in the Sudanese capital.

"Military leaders, who have since dissolved the transitional government and imposed a state of emergency, should refrain from unnecessary and disproportionate use of force, immediately free political leaders and others arbitrarily detained, and restore communications," the statement read.

Tensions are mounting in the African nation as the term of the eleven-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan approaches completion. Thereafter, the council is set to transfer power to a civilian government.

