UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Sacrifice Bridge Rumours Spark Bangladesh Lynchings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:25 PM

Human sacrifice bridge rumours spark Bangladesh lynchings

Eight people have been killed in vigilante lynchings in Bangladesh sparked by rumours on social media of children being kidnapped and sacrificed as offerings for the construction of a mega-bridge, police said Wednesday

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Eight people have been killed in vigilante lynchings in Bangladesh sparked by rumours on social media of children being kidnapped and sacrificed as offerings for the construction of a mega-bridge, police said Wednesday.

The victims -- which include two women -- were targeted by angry mobs over the rumours, spread mostly on Facebook, that said human heads were required for the massive $3 billion project, police chief Javed Patwary said.

"We have analysed every single case of these eight killings. Those who were killed by lynching mobs -- no-one was a child kidnapper," Patwary told reporters in Dhaka.

More than 30 other people have been attacked in connection with the rumours.

Patwary said police stations across the country had been ordered to crack down on rumours, and at least 25 YouTube channels, 60 Facebook pages and 10 websites have been shut down.

AFP has identified several posts still on Facebook that share the rumour, however.

Mob lynchings are common in Bangladesh, but the latest incidents are particularly brutal.

Local media said they started after reports circulated of a young man allegedly found carrying the severed head of a child in the northern district of Netrokona.

Among the latest victims was a single mother-of-two, Taslima Begum, who was beaten to death in front of a Dhaka school on Saturday by a mob which suspected her of being a child kidnapper, a police official told AFP.

A deaf man was also beaten to death outside the capital that day while trying to visit his daughter.

Police said eight people have been arrested over Begum's murder, and at least five others detained for their role in spreading the rumour on social media.

The lynchings could be "a sign of people's distrust in the existing law and order system", Dhaka University sociology professor Monirul islam told AFP.

The bridge -- which is set to be Bangladesh's biggest -- is being built on the Padma, a major tributary of the Ganges.

Rumours of human sacrifices being required for a bridge in Bangladesh have surfaced before, with several people attacked in 2010 over another structure, according to local media.

Related Topics

Murder Police Bangladesh Law And Order Social Media Facebook Visit Young Dhaka Man Women YouTube Media Share Billion

Recent Stories

PM Imran takes local bus to airport, pictures go v ..

18 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold exams ..

4 minutes ago

PTI member allegedly traps poor sisters into prost ..

31 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up as dealers await Fed, ster ..

8 minutes ago

China defends air patrol with Russia after S. Kore ..

1 minute ago

Four Servicemen Killed in Militant Attack on Check ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.