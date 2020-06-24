Human Trafficking Case Opened After 5 Children Found in Moscow Apartment

A criminal case of human trafficking was opened after five young children were found in the north-east of Moscow, spokeswoman for the Moscow Prosecutor's Office Lyudmila Nefedova told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) A criminal case of human trafficking was opened after five young children were found in the north-east of Moscow, spokeswoman for the Moscow Prosecutor's Office Lyudmila Nefedova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the Investigative Committee, the children were found earlier in the day in an apartment on Argunovskaya Street in Moscow's Ostankino district. The children's ages ranged from six days to six months. There were two women with the children and their relation to the minors is being investigated.

"A criminal case into this fact has been opened under article 127.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (human trafficking). The process of the criminal investigation put by Moscow prosecutor Denis Popov under special control," Nefedova said.

According to police, surrogate mothers gave birth to these children. The Commissioner for Children's Rights in Moscow Olga Yaroslavskaya told Sputnik that one of the two women who were with the children in the apartment is a Chinese nanny.