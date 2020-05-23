Human Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine by Russian Gamaleya Institute Expected by June 15 - Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Preclinical testing of a vaccine against the coronavirus conducted by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry shows good results, and human trials are expected to start by June 15, Director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik.

According to the institute's director, the preclinical testing is coming to an end with all tests been done on animals. Scientists have studied acute and chronic toxicology and carried out experiments on monkeys, which, so far, have showed had good results both in immunogenicity and in safety. The trials ale expected to be completed by early June.

"And [we want to] immediately submit documents to the Ministry of Health to get permission to test people. I cannot say how long the procedure will drag on. But I hope that in connection with the pandemic the control institute will consider our application in an expedited manner ... we plan to get by June 15 this permission and start human trials," Gintsburg said.

The director added that he and scientists involved in the developing of the vaccine tested it on themselves in a bid to protect them from the virus and be able to continue the work. However, this cannot be considered as kind of the vaccine testing, Gintsburg noted.