Humanitarian Aid Access Not Problem in Russian-Protected Areas of Syria - IFRC President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Access by humanitarian aid workers to parts of Syria protected by government and Russian forces is not a challenge, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

"Normally, the issue is not in the areas where the Syrian and the Russian army are present, and normally, we feel that there is quite a respect for our role and mandate in these areas," Rocca said when asked about IFRC access around Syria.

IFRC is working "almost everywhere" but access has remained one of the organization's main challenges in Syria since the beginning of the crisis there, Rocca said. There are still parts of the country occupied by different entities, according to Rocca.

Rocca called on all parties in the country to respect IFRC's role, although he also expressed that he is not too optimistic in the short term. Politicization of the aid is also a problem IFRC faces despite insisting on their neutrality, Rocca added.