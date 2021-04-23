UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Humanitarian Aid Deliveries To North Korea Continue In Spite Of Obstacles - WFP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:22 PM

Humanitarian Aid Deliveries to North Korea Continue in Spite of Obstacles - WFP

Despite obstacles including the ongoing coronavirus quarantine and the consequent absence of international humanitarian staffers in North Korea, aid and food distribution continues in the country, with the latest food distribution having taken place in March 2021, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Despite obstacles including the ongoing coronavirus quarantine and the consequent absence of international humanitarian staffers in North Korea, aid and food distribution continues in the country, with the latest food distribution having taken place in March 2021, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) told Sputnik on Friday.

The last remaining staffers of humanitarian organizations, including the UN World Food Programme, have left North Korea because of the coronavirus quarantine, as not a single batch of humanitarian assistance has arrived in the country since 2020, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Director Pyotr Ilyichev said in an interview with Sputnik, calling for lifting the "draconian" sanctions on Pyongyang.

"Since the beginning of 2020, we have been confronted with obstacles just like those we have been experiencing elsewhere in the world. Despite this, in 2020, our food and nutrition assistance reached nearly 730,000 people, including vulnerable women and children in need of humanitarian assistance. In 2021, we also conducted food distribution up until March," WFP Spokesperson for Asia and the Pacific Kun Li said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Pyongyang North Korea March Women 2020 Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EMA Says Monitoring mRNA Vaccines as Well, Sees No ..

2 minutes ago

EU calls May 25 summit on virus, climate and Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Biden's first foreign trip to be to June G7 in Bri ..

2 minutes ago

Austria aims to reopen restaurants, hotels by mid- ..

8 minutes ago

Transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner to run for Califor ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 case positivity ratio reaches 10% in coun ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.