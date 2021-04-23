Humanitarian Aid Deliveries to North Korea Continue in Spite of Obstacles - WFP

Despite obstacles including the ongoing coronavirus quarantine and the consequent absence of international humanitarian staffers in North Korea, aid and food distribution continues in the country, with the latest food distribution having taken place in March 2021, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Despite obstacles including the ongoing coronavirus quarantine and the consequent absence of international humanitarian staffers in North Korea, aid and food distribution continues in the country, with the latest food distribution having taken place in March 2021, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) told Sputnik on Friday.

The last remaining staffers of humanitarian organizations, including the UN World Food Programme, have left North Korea because of the coronavirus quarantine, as not a single batch of humanitarian assistance has arrived in the country since 2020, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Director Pyotr Ilyichev said in an interview with Sputnik, calling for lifting the "draconian" sanctions on Pyongyang.

"Since the beginning of 2020, we have been confronted with obstacles just like those we have been experiencing elsewhere in the world. Despite this, in 2020, our food and nutrition assistance reached nearly 730,000 people, including vulnerable women and children in need of humanitarian assistance. In 2021, we also conducted food distribution up until March," WFP Spokesperson for Asia and the Pacific Kun Li said.