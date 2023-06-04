Humanitarian Aid From Residents of Ireland Delivered to Donetsk - Belarusian Fund

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Residents of Ireland sent humanitarian aid to Donetsk for residents affected by the ongoing armed conflict, Deputy Director of the Belarusian Humanitarian Fund Vladimir Kazbanov told Sputnik.

"Citizens of Ireland took part in this project: not only those who speak Russian but also those who do not know Russian.

Citizens of the countries of the European Union, who understand everything ... cannot be indifferent, despite the agenda that is being broadcast in Europe by official puppet politicians," Kazbanov said.

This is the second humanitarian shipment from Europeans, and the third batch of aid is already being prepared, as more and more people want to help, Kazbanov added.

The humanitarian goods, including medicines for children, were delivered to Donetsk via Belarus.