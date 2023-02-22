Humanitarian Aid Should Be Stepped Up in E. Ukraine, Needs Remain Extremely High - ICRC

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Humanitarian work in the Donbas region should be boosted given that the needs of the population there are extremely high, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Director-General Robert Mardini told Sputnik.

"I think today we are the only international organization having international staff working there. Of course, we need to step up our humanitarian work, because...

humanitarian needs are, especially in Donetsk, extremely high," Mardini said on the sidelines of the 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

Mardini noted that the ICRC has been present in Luhansk and Donetsk since 2014 and has offices with close to 200 staff. The ICRC director-general said there is great destruction in the Donbas region and much of the humanitarian needs there and in the surrounding regions have been "uncovered."