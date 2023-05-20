UrduPoint.com

Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected By Cyclone Mocha In Myanmar - UN

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Humanitarian assistance has begun reaching zones affected by cyclone Mocha in Myanmar, Associate Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephanie Tremblay said on Friday.

"We also have an update on our response efforts in the wake of cyclone Mocha, which made landfall as you know in Myanmar on Sunday. Some humanitarian assistance is now reaching people impacted by the cyclone in Rakhine state where communities are racing to rebuild ahead of monsoon season," Tremblay said during a press briefing.

About 6,000 internally displaced individuals have received urgently required humanitarian assistance from the World Food Program over the past two days, she noted.

Tremblay continued by saying that UN partners are still waiting for Mynmar authorities to give the go ahead to coordinated field missions aimed at widening the distribution of assistance to meet the needs of the affected population.

The UN has established communication channels with the relevant parties in Myanmar and requested unrestricted access for coordinated field assistance distribution operations, the spokesperson added.

Cyclone Mocha made landfall on Sunday as a Category 5 storm. It battered the capital city of Rakhine state before barreling through the country's northwest.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated that 21 townships in Rakhine and Chin states were severely affected by the storm and warned that communities were running out of essentials ranging from fuel to clean water, food and medical supplies.

