Humanitarian Corridor Opened in Deir ez-Zor Province in Northern Syria - Russian Military

The Russian military and the Kurdish administration have agreed to open a humanitarian corridor in the town of al-Salhiah in northern Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, which the US troops have kept closed for several months, blocking locals in the eastern part of the province and preventing them from returning to the provincial capital of Deir ez-Zor, Sergei Zhmurin, the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday

DEIR EZ-ZOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020)

"The opening of the humanitarian corridor will solve all these problems, and people will return to peaceful life," Zhmurin told journalists, adding that many residents of Deir ez-Zor seek to return to their homes.

About 85 percent of the province was destroyed by airstrikes conducted by the US-led coalition against Islamic State (banned in Russia). According to the Russian military, local authorities are ready to rebuild the city on their own but there are not enough people to do this.

As of now, Syrian refugees return their homes via the Jaydet-Yabus, Talkalakh and Nasib checkpoints, the main humanitarian routes. The new checkpoint will facilitate the process and provide more opportunities to deliver humanitarian aid to local people.