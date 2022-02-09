Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan Putting Lives at Risk Despite Some Improvements - WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

In spite of some improvements, the Afghan health situation remains dire amid a deepening humanitarian crisis, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted on Wednesday

The health situation has been precarious in Afghanistan since the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in August 2021.

"Yesterday, I met with Qalandar Ebad, the Taliban Health Leader, whom I also met during my visit to Kabul in September 2021. Despite some improvements since then, the health situation in Afghanistan is still dire and the acute humanitarian crisis is continuing to put lives at risk," Ghebreyesus said in a written statement.

Afghanistan is in desperate need of COVID-19 diagnostic equipment as the number of Omicron cases increases, according to Ghebreyesus.

The sides also discussed Afghan girls' education at all levels, including higher education and support for joining the health workforce.

The Taliban took control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, 2021, and established an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund in September. Since then, international organizations have repeatedly warned of the worsening humanitarian situation in the country. While the government has not been internationally recognized, many countries have called on the movement to demonstrate respect for human rights and inclusivity.