UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Humanitarian Crisis In Africa's Central Sahel 'Out Of Control' With Covid-19 - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:18 PM

Humanitarian Crisis in Africa's Central Sahel 'Out of Control' With Covid-19 - WHO

More than 5 million people face severe food insecurity in the Central Sahel region of Africa as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads, creating a humanitarian crisis that is "spiraling out of control," the World Health Organization (WHO) warned in a press release on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) More than 5 million people face severe food insecurity in the Central Sahel region of Africa as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads, creating a humanitarian crisis that is "spiraling out of control," the World Health Organization (WHO) warned in a press release on Thursday.

"The humanitarian crisis in the Central Sahel region of Africa is spiraling out of control... according to a new joint food security assessment released today by food security partners including the United Nations World Food Program (WFP). The dramatic spike in the number of hungry people comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading into fragile countries in a region, home to the weakest health systems anywhere in the world.

"

Across the Central Sahel - a region that encompasses Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger - 1.3 million people in Mali and 2 million in Burkina Faso face severe food insecurity. Throughout the region, the hunger crisis affects more than 5 million people, the release said.

WFP assisted 1.5 million people in Burkina Faso and Mali in February, but more support is needed to tackle the crisis, especially as the threat of COVID-19 puts life-saving humanitarian work on the line.

The release included an appeal for $208 million to continue aiding the region through August 2020.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Mali Burkina Faso Niger February August 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Capital Hospital make arrangements to cope with co ..

3 minutes ago

Ruble Strengthens After Oil Surge Due to Trump's H ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia seeks urgent OPEC+ meeting to stabili ..

3 minutes ago

Union has first MLS player to test positive for CO ..

3 minutes ago

UK Registers Largest Day-On-Day Increase in COVID- ..

8 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Calls for Urgent OPEC+ Talks to Balan ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.