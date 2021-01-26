Humanitarian Crisis in Ethiopia Requires International Aid - African Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia's conflict-torn region of Tigray requires international assistance, Smail Chergui, the African Union's Commissioner for Peace and Security, told Sputnik.

Tigray has been gripped by unrest since early November, when the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front party of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation. In late November, the Ethiopian government and the United Nations struck a deal to open Tigray for relief supplies for refugees displaced by recent fighting.

"The humanitarian situation in Ethiopia warrants the involvement of those who can assist," Chergui said.

The commissioner remarked that he was pleased the Ethiopian government had already set up a relief center, which included representatives of ministries, UN Agencies and charities. Out of 2.5 million people in need in the area, 1.

8 million have already received assistance, Chergui said.

"The federal government took steps to preserve the unity, stability and respect for the constitutional order of the country, which is legitimate for all states. However, it cannot be denied that the crisis in Tigray has provoked large-scale displacement and a grave humanitarian crisis that deserves the attention of everyone," Chergui said.

As part of such international help, the African Union has urged the eight-country African trade bloc, Intergovernmental Authority on Development, to support Ethiopia, which is a member, Chergui said.

"It is also necessary to recall the important role that Ethiopia plays in peacekeeping operations in the region, and I hope that these efforts will continue," the commissioner added.

At the same time, Cherguir stressed the need for accountability, citing unverified reports about human rights abuses.