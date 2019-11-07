UrduPoint.com
Humanitarian Crisis In Venezuela 'Continues To Deteriorate' - UN Under-Secretary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 03:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said in a statement that the crisis in Venezuela continues to deteriorate, affecting the vast majority of the population.

Lowcock on Wednesday wrapped up a three-day visit to Venezuela, where he assessed the humanitarian situation and met with the government officials and National Assembly representatives.

"The situation continues to deteriorate," Lowcock said. "The vast majority of Venezuelans have been affected by the political and economic crisis in what was once Latin America's wealthiest nation."

Lowcock pointed out the situation in the health system is especially alarming, with hospitals experiencing a deficit of water, electricity, medicines and a shortage of doctors and nurses.

Many patients face the risk of losing their lives because they acquire new infections in medical facilities that lack basic means of disinfection.

Lowcock said the United Nations will continue to address the most pressing humanitarian needs and monitor the delivery of assistance in Venezuela, but the world body's 2020 plan for action necessitates a substantial increase in financial contributions by donors.

Meanwhile, the international community will have to find a way to unblock Venezuelan resources to bolster humanitarian action, Lowcock added.

