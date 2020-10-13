Humanitarian Crisis Looming Over Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Warns

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says there is a threat of a humanitarian crisis in the conflict-ridden Nagorno-Karabakh region, where ongoing ceasefire violations have been reported.

"We are very close to a humanitarian crisis in the area of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, if not to say that we are already facing a humanitarian crisis," Pashinyan said on Monday, as quoted in a cabinet statement.

He added that recognizing the right of the people of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh (Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh) to self-governance, "up to the point of recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh's independence" could help resolve the humanitarian issues.

According to Pashinyan, the Minsk Group of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) should continue with its efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in line with the Moscow statement. The Armenian prime minister thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the leaders of France and the USб for their efforts to stop violence in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, US co-chair of the Minsk Group of the OSCE Andrew Schaefer and envoy of the current chair of the OSCE on Nagorno-Karabakh Andrzej Kasprzyk discussed the situation in the Karabakh region, where ongoing ceasefire violations have been reported.

On Saturday, spokesperson of the president of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh, Vahram Poghosyan, said violations of the ceasefire are disrespectful of the Friday talks in Moscow that led to Yerevan and Baku agreeing to stop hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from noon on Saturday.

Baku and Yerevan have both accused each other of violating the ceasefire over the weekend.

Clashes along the contact line of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region started in late September. Artak Beglaryan, the human rights ombudsman of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, said on Monday that at least 31 civilians have died since the hostilities broke out in Nagorno-Karabakh.