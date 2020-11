Humanitarian Efforts Will Help Reach Political Settlement in Karabakh - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Humanitarian efforts will help to reach a political settlement in Karabakh, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"All our humanitarian efforts and active involvement of specialized international agencies will help to reach a political settlement in the future, a reliable long-term political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem," Putin said at a meeting on the Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh.