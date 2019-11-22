Humanitarian Groups Sue Trump Over Order Limiting Refugee Resettlement in US - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Three refugee resettlement agencies have filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump over his executive order granting states and cities in the United States the authority to block refugee resettlement in their jurisdictions, the International Refugee Assistance Project said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, three refugee resettlement agencies, Church World Service (CWS), HIAS and Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS), challenged President Trump's recent executive order giving state and local officials authority to block refugee resettlement in their jurisdictions," the release said.

The lawsuit argues that the executive order is an effort by the Trump administration to dismantle the Federal resettlement infrastructure, which will limit the number of refugees entering the United States, the release said.

On September 26, Trump signed an executive order requiring resettlement agencies to obtain consent from all cities and states where they plan to resettle refugees. If no consent is obtained, then resettlement agencies would be prevented from operating local offices that provide services to refugees already in the area.

Earlier in November, Trump ordered that a 18,000 refugee cap be established in fiscal year 2020, marking the lowest number in nearly four decades.

One of Trump's key campaign promises was to crackdown on illegal immigration through stricter enforcement of laws and the building of a wall on the US-Mexico border. Political opponents blame Trump that the United States has lost its global leader status in accepting refugees.