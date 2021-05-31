Humanitarian organizations start distributing aid to displaced people in Sake, DR Congo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KINSHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Several humanitarian organizations have began distributing aid to displaced people in Sake, in North Kivu province in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, following the eruption of Nyiragongo volcano on May 22.

Supported by the World food Program, these humanitarian organizations have distributed beans, maize and other supplies to thousands of the displaced.

Faced with the risk of a fresh eruption of Nyiragongo, the authorities have redirected the majority of Goma residents to Sake, which is believed to have welcomed more than 180,000 Goma residents, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

To prevent a wider spread of the cholera epidemic already declared in the area, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and other humanitarian organizations also started on Sunday handing out clean drinking water to displaced populations.

At least six cases of cholera were reported on Sunday among the displaced in Sake. Lack of water, toilets and other sanitary facilities have been blamed for the outbreak.