UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Humanitarian Organizations Start Distributing Aid To Displaced People In Sake, DR Congo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:53 PM

Humanitarian organizations start distributing aid to displaced people in Sake, DR Congo

Several humanitarian organizations have began distributing aid to displaced people in Sake, in North Kivu province in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, following the eruption of Nyiragongo volcano on May 22

KINSHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Several humanitarian organizations have began distributing aid to displaced people in Sake, in North Kivu province in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, following the eruption of Nyiragongo volcano on May 22.

Supported by the World food Program, these humanitarian organizations have distributed beans, maize and other supplies to thousands of the displaced.

Faced with the risk of a fresh eruption of Nyiragongo, the authorities have redirected the majority of Goma residents to Sake, which is believed to have welcomed more than 180,000 Goma residents, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

To prevent a wider spread of the cholera epidemic already declared in the area, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and other humanitarian organizations also started on Sunday handing out clean drinking water to displaced populations.

At least six cases of cholera were reported on Sunday among the displaced in Sake. Lack of water, toilets and other sanitary facilities have been blamed for the outbreak.

Related Topics

World United Nations Water Goma Congo May Sunday

Recent Stories

SCC to discuss policy of Real Estate Registration ..

26 minutes ago

59,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41 minutes ago

SBP decision to keep interest rates unchanged laud ..

50 minutes ago

Gwadar Port, Free Zone to generate $10 bn annual e ..

3 minutes ago

KTH conducts free medical camp, awareness to mark ..

3 minutes ago

AIOU establishes computer labs to support its stud ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.